Beetle Cat Restoration Class Hosted by the Cape Cod Maritime Museum

January 4, 2020

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Maritime Museum in Hyannis will be hosting boat restoration classes over the course of ten weeks.

The boat in question is a 1963, 12-foot Beetle Cat, and the work will involve removing and replacing the trim, re-doing the canvas deck, stripping and refinishing spars, as well as general cleaning and painting of the boat.

No experience is required to participate in the sessions. The materials and tools will be provided by the museum. 

The fee per class session is $20 for members and $25 for non-members, and there is a 10% discount if you sign up for all 10 class sessions in advance.

A maximum of only six students will be allowed per session. 

The classes run each Tuesday night between January 7 and March 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Cape Cod Maritime Museum. 

Those who are interested can register at the museum’s eventbrite page found here.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at the Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


