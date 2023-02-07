You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Behavioral Health Center Established in Hyannis

Behavioral Health Center Established in Hyannis

February 7, 2023

HYANNIS – A community behavioral health center has been established in Hyannis.

Bay Cove Human Services’ new center on Camp Street will provide resources such as outpatient services and mobile crisis intervention to residents and families.

The organization cited a need for dedicated, full-time care for mental health needs within the region as reasoning behind its opening.

The Camp Street site is a temporary one, as Bay Cove has plans to move into a permanent location next to Cape Cod Hospital over the summer. In the meantime, the new center can be accessed on a 24/7 basis.

