Behavioral Health Network’s new tools with Gretchen Schwelm

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Behavioral Health Networks, Inc., (BHN) has assumed abuse disorder programs from national addiction treatment program provider BrightView, including Hyannis, bringing with it a host of new resources.

Senior Program Manager Gretchen Schwelm says the nonprofit kept much of the Brightview staff at the center while also bringing in the ability to leverage centers off-Cape for patients who may need more help than the local area can provide.

Many of the original patients referred out during Brightview’s closure have also returned to BHN for service.

BrightView reportedly made the decision to discontinue in Massachusetts last winter because of operational challenges.

Behavioral Health Network is based in Springfield and has 31 locations across Massachusetts with the addition of the former BrightView centers.

The former Brightview and now BHN center in Hyannis is located at 261 North Street.

The organization will host a grand opening on October 3 from 10 am to 2 pm.