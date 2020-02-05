Beneficiaries for 2020 Seaside Le Mans Announced

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The five beneficiaries for this year’s Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community fundraiser were announced Tuesday evening at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod in South Yarmouth.

Cape Cod Healthcare, the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation, the Cape Cod Baseball League, the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, and Cape Kid Meals will be the focus of the race’s 20th annual installment.

Money donated to Cape Cod Healthcare will benefit the McCarthy Care Center in East Sandwich. The center provides hospice services to families throughout the area.

As the center undergoes renovations, Cape Cod Healthcare is looking to enhance the services families receive when loved ones enter hospice care.

The Cape Cod Military Support Foundation plans to enhance the services provided to military families. Off-Cape partners are utilized on Joint Base Cape Cod for things such as counseling services and a suicide prevention program.

“So by having this funding, we’re going to be able to enhance those services, expand them, and make them more readily available to families here on Cape Cod,” said Don Cox, president of the foundation.

The Cape Cod Baseball League will use the funds it receives to provide youth baseball clinic scholarships. The league previously was a beneficiary for the fundraiser in 2014, which allowed them to help approximately 1,100 kids join baseball camps free of charge.

This year, league president Chuck Sturtevant said the league is aiming to provide scholarships to 1,300 to 1,500 youth players.

Located in Brewster, the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History welcomes thousands of visitors annually. The museum also provides educational programs to local students.

With the funds they receive from Seaside Le Mans this year, they will look to develop new curriculum, resources, and staff positions to teach children.

Cape Kid Meals provides students with food bags prior to their weekend dismissal through a completely anonymous process.

Executive Director Tammy Leone explained that children going hungry is an issue that persists throughout the country.

“We want to expand to make sure that we’re touching every elementary school that has a need,” Leone said.

“We also want to make sure that we can expand within the schools that we’re serving, and also maintain all the children we’re serving.”

Over $600,000 will be raised during the 2020 Seaside Le Mans. Since its inaugural race in 2001, Seaside Le Mans has raised more than $7 million for over 50 local organizations.

The race is completely underwritten by The Davenport Companies, and all money raised is sent to the Cape Cod Foundation, who then distributes the funds to the beneficiaries.

The 2020 Seaside Le Mans will be held on September 12 at Mashpee Commons.

For more information, visit www.seasidelemans.org.