Beneficiaries for 2022 Seaside Le Mans Announced

April 14, 2022

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The five beneficiaries for the 21st installment of the Seaside Le Mans charity race have been announced.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Calmer Choice, the Cape Cod Children’s Museum, Cape Cod Healthcare, and the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center will all be receiving aid through this year’s fundraiser.

Money raised during the event will benefit their programs, which in turn help sectors across the Cape and Islands region.

F1-style carts sponsored by local businesses and organizations will be hitting the pavement on September 10, as they race around Mashpee Commons to raise money for those organizations.

To learn more, including how each beneficiary will be benefitting from the race, visit the Seaside Le Mans’ website by clicking here.

