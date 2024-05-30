You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Best Buddies Challenge Bike Ride Returns To Craigville Beach On Saturday

Best Buddies Challenge Bike Ride Returns To Craigville Beach On Saturday

May 30, 2024

CENTERVILLE – Best Buddies is returning to the Cape this weekend to host the Twenty-Fifth Anniversary Best Buddies Challenge charity ride, with bikers, walkers, and attendees making their way to Craigville Beach on Saturday, June 2 in support of the nonprofit mission of enriching the lives of those living with disabilities.

Over 1,500 people are expected to participate in the ride, which departs from the JFK Presidential Library in Boston early Saturday, embarking on a 100-mile course featuring numerous available starting points and a 5k run or walk option.

Upon arrival at the finish line at Craigville Beach, attendees can participate in numerous celebratory activities including a clambake, a Don Felder concert, and a football toss with the New England Patriots’ newly drafted QB Drake Maye.

Funds raised by the charity event will aid the efforts in fostering inclusive friendships, living support, and integrated employment for disabled individuals.

About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


