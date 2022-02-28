Better Business Bureau Offers Guidance On Responsibly Donating To Ukraine Aid Efforts

HYANNIS – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance is giving tips and advice to concerned individuals on how to responsibly donate to those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

The BBB warns that not all relief organizations are equipped or experienced enough to provide quick relief to affected Ukrainians, and recommends donating to organizations with a preexisting presence in Ukraine or a strong track record in disaster relief.

Additionally, local drives to collect food and clothing to send overseas is not as practical as donating to relief organizations themselves, who can collect such items abroad.

The Bureau also warns against donating to organizations making exaggerated claims such as donating all of their proceeds to relief, and advises individuals against donating trough crowdsourcing appeals unless they personally know those involved or can verify their authenticity.

Crowdsourcing sites, according to the bureau, often do little to vet individuals and organizations who post on their websites.

Organizations undergoing disaster relief efforts in Ukraine and meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability include the International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, Operation USA, Catholic Relief Services, Direct Relief, Global Giving, United States Association for UNHCR, and Save The Children.

To view the BBB’s full list of tips and to access links for donation to approved organizations, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com