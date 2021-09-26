Better Business Bureau Warns Of COVID Related Scams

HYANNIS – The Better Business Bureau recently sent out a PSA warning the public of recent reports of scammers impersonating well-known companies and targeting consumers by offering fake deals related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the BBB, consumers have reported receiving fake offers ranging from free or discounted services to gift cards and cash through lookalike websites impersonating companies such as Hulu and Verizon.

Using fake links and prompting individuals with fake logins, scammers can obtain their victim’s login ID and password and use it to access their accounts and make purchases using their saved payment methods.

The BBB is advising consumers to treat messages from unknown senders with caution and to avoid clicking on links from strangers.

The BBB also advises that consumers inquire directly with companies before accepting any deals to ensure their validity and install antivirus software on their computers and mobile devices.

Those who have been victims of a similar scam are can report it using the BBB Scam Tracker, to help other consumers recognize scammer’s tactics.

For more information regarding these kinds of scams, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter