Better Business Bureau Warns Of Covid Test Scams

HYANNIS – The Better Business Bureau is alerting the public regarding COVID-19 test scams.

According to the Bureau, phishing scams attempting to lure individuals with the false promise of qualification for free at-home covid-19 tests provided through their insurance or the government have been prevalent since the start of the pandemic.

Calls, messages, and social media posts claiming limited access to supplies and seeking personal information will attempt to use the illusion of urgency to get individuals to turn over their sensitive personal information such as insurance cards, Medicare numbers, and credit card numbers.

The organization is advising citizens to stick to official sources to see if they qualify for free testing such as a local pharmacist.

Household qualification for free at-home tests can also be found by clicking here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter