Better Business Bureau Warns of Gift Exchange Scam

November 15, 2020

Courtesy of the Better Business Bureau

HYANNIS – As the holiday season approaches, the Better Business Bureau is warning residents to be wary of online “Secret Santa” or other gift exchanges advertised through social media with strangers.

These gift exchanges, while looking like innocent fun, are really illegal pyramid schemes, said the Bureau.

One example of these gift exchange campaigns is the “Secret Sisters” campaign that grew popular in 2015 through Facebook posts promising participants would receive up to 36 gifts in exchange for sending one gift.

More recent versions of the scam involve exchanging bottles of wine or purchasing $10 gifts online.

The BBB recommends ignoring any chain letters involving or promise money or valuable items, reporting social media posts advertising these pyramid schemes, and never giving personal information to strangers.

The Bureau also warns that pyramid schemes may try to win confidence by claiming they are legal and endorsed by the government.

More information on avoiding scams can be found on BBB’s Scam Tips website.

