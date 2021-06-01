You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Better Business Bureau Warns of Vacation Scams

Better Business Bureau Warns of Vacation Scams

June 1, 2021

HYANNIS – Residents across the region and country are beginning to embark on summer vacation trips, but the Better Business Bureau is warning planners to be cautious when it comes to scams.

According to the BBB, scammers will take advantage of people seeking travel deals. They advise travelers to do their research and ensure that all offers are legitimate. Often times, scams will advertise free trips or unrealistic deals.

The BBB adds that residents should avoid broad search phrases on the internet when looking for reservations, as scammers are known to target phrases on search engines that would be searched often.

Those renting vacation properties should also speak with the owner over the phone, according to the BBB, since asking them detailed questions about the property and area on a live line can help determine the legitimacy of the offer.

For more tips, visit the BBB’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 