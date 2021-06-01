Better Business Bureau Warns of Vacation Scams

HYANNIS – Residents across the region and country are beginning to embark on summer vacation trips, but the Better Business Bureau is warning planners to be cautious when it comes to scams.

According to the BBB, scammers will take advantage of people seeking travel deals. They advise travelers to do their research and ensure that all offers are legitimate. Often times, scams will advertise free trips or unrealistic deals.

The BBB adds that residents should avoid broad search phrases on the internet when looking for reservations, as scammers are known to target phrases on search engines that would be searched often.

Those renting vacation properties should also speak with the owner over the phone, according to the BBB, since asking them detailed questions about the property and area on a live line can help determine the legitimacy of the offer.

For more tips, visit the BBB’s website by clicking here.