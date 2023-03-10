Biden Earmarks $350M for Cape Cod Canal Bridges

BOURNE – Local leaders are applauding President Joe Biden earmarking $350 million for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements project in his fiscal year 2024 national budget proposal.

Biden said it is part of a larger commitment of $600 million.

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki said it’s a move in the right direction for the bridges, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will seek further funds as designs continue.

“We were unsuccessful in the first two buckets of the first year, but I think moving for the next year when we put in another application, we’ll be further along in the planning process. We’ll be in the environmental review process,” said Niedzwiecki.

“The pace of the planning around the bridges has certainly picked up. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the U.S Army Corps of Engineers have an unprecedented level of cooperation in the joint application that they’ve put in.”

Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Congressman Bill Keating (MA-09) applauded the move as well, highlighting the dedication of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in pursuing federal funds.

The budget still needs approval by federal lawmakers.

The entire replacement project has been projected to cost over $4 billion.