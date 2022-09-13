You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Hopes Ending Cancer Can Be a “National Purpose” for US

Biden Hopes Ending Cancer Can Be a “National Purpose” for US

September 13, 2022

Photo by Gage Skidmore

BOSTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is urging Americans to come together for a new “national purpose”–his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.”

At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden on Monday channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort.

Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable–with adequate investments.

By Zeke Miller and Carla K. Johnson, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 