Biden Hopes Ending Cancer Can Be a “National Purpose” for US

BOSTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is urging Americans to come together for a new “national purpose”–his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.”

At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden on Monday channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort.

Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable–with adequate investments.

By Zeke Miller and Carla K. Johnson, Associated Press