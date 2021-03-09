Biden Hopes to Boost Offshore Wind as Massachusetts Project Advances

WASHINGTON (AP)-A huge wind farm off the Massachusetts coast is edging closer to federal approval, setting up what the Biden administration hopes will be a model for a sharp increase in offshore wind energy development along the East Coast.

The Vineyard Wind project would create 800 megawatts of electricity, enough for 400,000 homes in New England.

If approved, the $2 billion project would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters.

President Joe Biden has vowed to double offshore wind production by 2030 as part of his administration’s efforts to slow climate change.

By Matthew Daly and Patrick Whittle, Associated Press