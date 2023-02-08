You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden in State of Union Exhorts Congress: ‘Finish The job’

Biden in State of Union Exhorts Congress: ‘Finish The job’

February 8, 2023

Courtesy of Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has exhorted Republicans in his State of the Union address to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation.

He used his address Tuesday night to reassure a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions. He offered a positive assessment of the nation’s condition rather than rolling out flashy policy proposals. He declared that America is “unbowed, unbroken” in the face of the pandemic and economic threats.

It was Biden’s first speech to Congress since Republicans took control of the House in the midterm elections.

By Zeke Miller, Seung Min Kim And Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 