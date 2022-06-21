You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Says Decision on Gas Tax Holiday May Come This Week

June 21, 2022

President Joe Biden

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s considering pressing for a holiday on the federal gasoline tax.

That could possibly save U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon. Biden told reporters Monday that his decision could come by the end of the week.

The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help pay for highways.

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK, The Associated Press
