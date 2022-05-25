You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Says “We Have to Act” After Texas School Shooting

May 25, 2022

Photo by Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP) – An anguished and angry President Joe Biden is calling for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman massacred 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school.

“We have to act,” Biden told the nation Tuesday night from the White House, after years of failure to pass new laws.

He spoke after arriving home from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy. Just two days before he left on his trip, he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

By Zeke Miller and Chris Megerian, Associated Press

