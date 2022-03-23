You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Seeks New Sanctions, Help for Ukrainians in Europe

Biden Seeks New Sanctions, Help for Ukrainians in Europe

March 23, 2022

Photo by Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe comes at a critical moment for the war in Ukraine, which could become a bloody stalemate as Russia pummels cities with airstrikes and artillery.

Biden departs Wednesday on a four-day trip.

Biden will will meet with allies during a long day of meetings in Brussels on Thursday. NATO, the European Union and the Group of Seven nations are holding summits that day.

Biden on Friday is scheduled to continue on to Poland, which has been on the front lines of a growing refugee crisis as millions of people flee the fighting in Ukraine.

By Chris Megerian and Aamer Madhani, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 