Biden Selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as Running Mate

August 11, 2020

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)-Joe Biden has chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

It’s a move that fulfills the wish of Democrats clamoring to see a woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket for the first time in history.

The 55-year-old Harris was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving as California’s attorney general.

Harris competed against Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination but left the race before voting began as she struggled to raise money. One of Harris’ standout moments of her presidential campaign came at the expense of Biden, when she slammed his past opposition to school busing.

