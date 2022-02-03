You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Signs Bill to Honor WWII Ghost Army Soldiers

Biden Signs Bill to Honor WWII Ghost Army Soldiers

February 3, 2022

Photo courtesy of the US Department of Defense

CONCORD, NH (AP) – Members of two top-secret World War II military units referred to as the “Ghost Army” will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal more than 75 years after their service, under legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The Ghost Army refers to two units that used inflatable equipment, sound effects, radio trickery, and other deceptions in Europe to draw enemy forces away from American units, saving an estimated 30,000 lives.

Because of their secret classification, members were not recognized for their heroism. U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, who sponsored the bill in the House, said it’s time these soldiers receive the highest honor that can be awarded.

From The Associated Press

