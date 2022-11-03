Biden Spending $4.5 Billion to Help Lower Home Heating Costs

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration is making $4.5 billion available through a low-income home energy assistance program to help lower heating costs heading into what is expected to be a brutal winter.

The White House says the money will help more than 5 million families pay heating and utility bills and can be used to make home energy repairs.

The Energy Department also says they will begin allocating $9 billion over the next 10 years for a program aimed at supporting energy upgrades to 1.6 million households.

Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted energy programs at an event Wednesday in Boston.

By Matthew Daly, Associated Press