Biden Visiting Somerset to Highlight Clean Energy

July 20, 2022

President Joe Biden

SOMERSET – President Joe Biden will visit Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset today to speak on climate change and highlight the transition to clean offshore energy. 

White house officials said that Biden is set to announce new climate actions during his visit to the area.

The decommissioned station that the president is visiting was a former coal plant, but is now poised to help offshore wind developments in the region as the home of a new manufacturing facility. 

A substation at the facility will receive power from Mayflower Wind’s offshore wind farm just south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

