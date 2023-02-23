Biden’s Student Debt Cancellation Plan to Face Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is set to begin hearings regarding President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness proposal on Tuesday, February 28.

The debt forgiveness plan announced in August would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

Prior to the hearings, the federal Education Department released new data breaking down how many borrowers applied for the relief in each of the nation’s congressional districts.

The national figures haven’t changed: An estimated 43 million borrowers are eligible for the one-time cancellation, and 26 million either applied for it or were automatically found to be eligible before the program was ordered to halt amid legal challenges.

Within the 9th Massachusetts Congressional District–which includes Cape Cod and the Islands–the Education Department estimates that 92,200 borrowers are eligible for student debt relief. Of that figure, about two-thirds–61,200 people–have either applied for relief or have automatically been deemed eligible. Roughly 38,600 applications within the district have been fully approved for discharge with loan servicers.

The Associated Press contributed to parts of this article