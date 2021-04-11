Big Brothers Big Sisters Awards Outstanding Bigs

HYANNIS – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands has announced their 2020 Bigs of the Year, Manny Marrero and Malee “Noi” Prete.

For the past 12 years combined, these two individuals have made a very strong impact on the lives of their littles.

Both will be honored at the June 17 ceremony during the 21st Annual Golf For Kids Tournament for their work shaping the lives of their littles.

Manny’s little, Ronnie, has said that Manny helped to inspire his future, and that the two got along immediately after first being matched up.

Noi’s little, Betsy, and she have been matched together for the past eight years, during which Noi has seen a huge amount of positive growth in Betsy’s life.

Despite their many successes, Big Brothers Big Sisters has several children who are still in need of bigs.

They are especially in need of male volunteers due to the larger number of boys in the program.

To learn more, go to their website here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter