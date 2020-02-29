Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & The Islands Launch “30 Guys in 30 Days” Campaign

HYANNIS – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands is once again launching its “30 Guys in 30 Days” campaign to recruit more male mentors on the Cape, Martha’s Vineyard, and now Plymouth during the month of March.

With over 80 youth currently on the waitlist, 75 percent being boys, the agency is hoping to raise awareness about the need for more men in the community to step up and become a Big Brother.

“We tend to see a lot more boys continue to get referred because parents are out there in the community looking for that additional positive support saying oh they’re really making an effort maybe I can get my son in and get a match during this period of time,” said Regional Director of BBBS, JR Mell.

“With this great campaign also comes this need to continue to find more Big Brothers out there in the community.”

Mell said that finding male mentors continues to be Big Brothers Big Sisters number one need.

He also added that for every girl who is referred to the agency, 4 boys are referred and on the volunteer side, for every male volunteer who signs up, 4 female volunteers sign up, leaving an imbalance.

“A little bit of the concern that I had when I signed up was could I make this time commitment?” says Big Brother Stephen Colella.

“BBBS was very clear to me and my Little Brother on what the commitment meant; meeting 2 times a month, for a few hours each time, doing low to no cost activities. It’s very manageable, and very rewarding.”

Mell says the response from the community upon announcing this campaign has been great, with many organizations stepping forward to offer their assistance.

Yarmouth Police Department’s Chief Frederickson and Big Brother Lt. Drew O’Malley, Cape Cloth’s Founder, Sean Fitzpatrick, and the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod’s and Big Brother, Peter Rice, will be featured in video clips highlighting the need for male mentors.

In addition, Cape Cod Young Professionals, Falmouth VIPS, the Speedwell Tavern, Naukabout Brewery, and The Martha’s Vineyard Museum will be partnering with BBBS at their March events to help drive awareness and recruitment opportunities for potential volunteers.

Anyone interested in volunteering or learning more can visit bbbsmb.org/30-guys-30-days/.

Groups or organizations who may want to help BBBS with this campaign may contact Will Rubenstein, Community Engagement & Recruitment Coordinator at wrubenstein@capebigs.org or 508 827 8168.