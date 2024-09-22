Big Lots Location In Dennis Among Hundreds To Close Nationwide

DENNIS PORT – The national chain retailer Big Lots has filed for bankruptcy, announcing that it will close over 300 stores, including the location in Dennis.

The news comes after Big Lots reported a net loss of $205 million in the quarter ending on May 4, 2024.

“While the majority of our stores are profitable, we have made the difficult decision to close certain underperforming stores,” said a company spokesperson regarding the closures, adding that the chain is “accepting requests to transfer to another Big Lots location” from employees at affected stores interested in remaining with the company.

Workers unable to transfer to another store will be given a severance package.

Prior to the announcement, Big Lots was operating 24 stores in Massachusetts.

In addition to the Dennis location, the chain will close in-state locations at Ashland, Northampton, Seekonk, and West Springfield.

For fans of the chain on Cape, the nearest locations will now be Plymouth and Fairhaven.