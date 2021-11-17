New Veterans Center in Sandwich Gets Big Donation

SANDWICH – The Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Foundation and Big Nicks Ride for the Cape Cod Fallen recently donated $10,000 to the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation.

The money will be used to help install a roof at the new Veterans Empowerment Center at the old Sandwich Police Station on Route 6A in historic Sandwich.

The award was presented to Cape Cod Military Support Foundation President Don Cox by Big Nick’s Ride Volunteers Dawn Roche and Jim Matthews at the 42 Annual Otis Civilian Advisory Council Cape Cod Military Support Foundation Military Awards Dinner at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne.

For the past 21 months, volunteers from Big Nick’s Ride have honored fallen veterans by putting together food donations which have been loaded into trucks at The Cape Cod Military Support Foundations headquarters at Joint Base Cape Cod.

They were delivered to over fifty cities and towns throughout the state, including municipalities on Cape Cod.

The Empowerment Center in Sandwich will provide fresh food, as well as clothing and medicines to veterans throughout the Cape.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter