Big Nicks Ride and Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Fund direct $10,000 to local food support ahead of Thanksgiving

November 25, 2025

BARNSTABLE COUNTY – Local food pantries have received a $10,000 boost from Big Nicks Ride and the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Fund ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. 

The July bike ride in honor of fallen soldiers and struggling veterans and the donor advised fund of the Cape Cod foundation directed the funds to ten organizations helping feed the community.  

The beneficiaries are the Lower Cape Outreach Council, the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, Cape Cod Community College, the Falmouth Service Center, the Sandwich Food Pantry, the Friends of Bourne Council on Aging, Island Grown Initiative, the Family Table Collaborative, the Yarmouth Food Pantry, and the Family Pantry of Cape Cod. 

The Seventeenth Annual Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen will be held on July 19, 2026. 

