Bigs of the Year Announced by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands

HYANNIS – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands is honoring two bigs as the Cape & Islands Big Brother and Big Sister of the year.

This year, Big Brother Alberto Gomez and Big Sister Kristen Gosselin will receive the award for their work done with the program.

The requirement for the honor is exhibiting superlative influence over his/her little throughout their match, and both candidates have done so for the past 15 years combined.

Alberto, a resident of Bourne, has been matched with his Little Brother, Jordan, from Falmouth, for almost 7 years.

Jordan, now 14, says Alberto has been one of the biggest supports in his life.

“Alberto taught me that even if things get bad, they can still be turned around. He has always been there for me no matter what, and I know I can call him anytime and he’ll be there,” Jordan said.

Kristen, a resident of Edgartown, has been matched with her Little Sister, Elaina of Vineyard Haven, for the past 9 years.

“Kristen never gave up on me. When I was little and shy and in my own bubble, I wouldn’t always want to go out, but Kristen would always make it fun and helped me to break out,” said Elaina.

The agency will formally honor Alberto Gomez on Monday, June 5 at the 23rd annual Golf for Kids Tournament at the Cummaquid Golf Club in Yarmouth Port, and Kristen Gosselin on Friday, June 16 at the 11th annual Blooming Bids for Kids event on Martha’s Vineyard at the Field Gallery in West Tisbury.

For more information about BBBSCCI, or to sign up, visit their website.