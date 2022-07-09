You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bill Boosting Childcare Passes State Senate

Bill Boosting Childcare Passes State Senate

July 9, 2022

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts State Senate has passed a bill that could expand childcare access to residents. 

The Common Start Bill would provide subsidies for those who struggle to access childcare and early education services. 

Sponsored of the bill Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said the bill comes at a critical time as residents wrestle with rising prices and increased fuel costs. 

The subsidies would be in addition to other investment by the state including $250 million in proposed grants by the senate.

The measure moves to the State House of Representatives for further review.

Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


