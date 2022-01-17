You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bill Would Allow Adoption of Younger Sibling, Uncle, or Aunt

Bill Would Allow Adoption of Younger Sibling, Uncle, or Aunt

January 17, 2022

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

BOSTON (AP) – A bill that would let individuals adopt a younger brother, sister, uncle or aunt has been approved by the Massachusetts Senate.

Currently, Massachusetts is one of only two states that prohibits adoption by close relatives.

Supporters say the legislation would let families stay together ensuring a stable home environment–a necessary component for development as well as physical and emotional health. Bill sponsor state Senator Joan Lovely, a Salem Democrat, said the legislation will better support residents across Massachusetts who love and care for another.

The bill now moves on to the Massachusetts House.

From The Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


