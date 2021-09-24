You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bill Would Let Residents Change Sex on Birth Record to X

September 24, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts residents would be able to change the sex listed on their birth certificate to a nonbinary X under a bill approved unanimously Thursday by the Massachusetts Senate.

Under the legislation, an X designation could be used to indicate that the person is another gender or an undesignated gender. The request would have to be accompanied by an affidavit from the individual or the parent or guardian if the person is a minor.

The bill would also require the Registry of Motor Vehicles recognize three gender designations on driver’s licenses and non-driver state IDs.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

