BJ’s Joins Mass Online Food Purchasing Program

HYANNIS – The state has added BJ’s Wholesale Club to the Massachusetts SNAP Online Purchasing Program.

The recent announcement adds the chain to a list of retailers that already includes Stop & Shop, Walmart, Hannaford, and others.

Since the virtual option was added, $122 million has been spent by Massachusetts residents with SNAP benefits on online groceries.

In a recent press release from Governor Charlie Baker’s office, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders spoke of the benefits of the program.

“SNAP online purchasing is one of several tools the Administration has utilized, …, to combat food insecurity for Massachusetts individuals and families,” Sudders said.

BJ’s locations already accepted SNAP benefits but now also accept SNAP EBT payments on their website, so citizens utilizing the program can access features like curbside pickup or at-home delivery of groceries. SNAP benefits cannot be used to pay for delivery fees.

“Expanding approved online retailers promotes equity and safety for our residents receiving SNAP, allowing low-income households access to the same purchasing choices as other shoppers,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Commissioner Amy Kershaw.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter