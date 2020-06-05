You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Black Lives Matter Demonstration Set for Friday in Hyannis

Black Lives Matter Demonstration Set for Friday in Hyannis

June 5, 2020

HYANNIS – A peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration will be held in Hyannis Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The Sturgis Politics Club, along with the Sturgis Human Rights Club and Key Club, will be hosting the event on Main Street near the east campus of Sturgis Charter Public School.

While the clubs use the name “Sturgis,” the school itself is not affiliated with the demonstration, and the clubs invite community members of all ages to take part in the protest against systemic racism.

Masks or face coverings are required to be worn. 

The event will begin at 2 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s web page by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 