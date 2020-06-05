Black Lives Matter Demonstration Set for Friday in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration will be held in Hyannis Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The Sturgis Politics Club, along with the Sturgis Human Rights Club and Key Club, will be hosting the event on Main Street near the east campus of Sturgis Charter Public School.

While the clubs use the name “Sturgis,” the school itself is not affiliated with the demonstration, and the clubs invite community members of all ages to take part in the protest against systemic racism.

Masks or face coverings are required to be worn.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s web page by clicking here.