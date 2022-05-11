You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Blish Point Dune Nourishment Begins Monday

Blish Point Dune Nourishment Begins Monday

May 11, 2022

BARNSTABLE – A dune nourishment project at Blish Point and Millway Beach in Barnstable will begin on Monday, May 16.

About 1,500 cubic yards of sand material will be brought to the area before being graded along the Blish Point dune.

Due to the amount of sand and the size of the vehicles needed for this project, the parking lot at Millway Beach will be entirely closed while the work is carried out.

Part of the parking area for the Blish Point boat ramp will also be closed, although access to the ramp itself will remain open.

Work on the dune is expected to last through Wednesday, May 18, pending the weather. Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

