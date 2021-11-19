Yarmouth Food Pantry to Benefit From Weekend Golf Event

YARMOUTH – The 16th annual golf outing to benefit The Yarmouth Food Pantry will take place on Saturday, November 20.

Over 150 golfers are scheduled to play in the fundraiser at the Blue Rock Golf Club.

Non-golfers are encouraged to stop by and make donations. The public is invited by organizers to drop off canned goods, non-perishable food items and grocery gift cards to the pro shop from now till the day of the event.

Registration is $65 per player and $35 for members. Carts are available for an additional fee. Blue Rock at 48 Todd Road in South Yarmouth.

Call 508-398-9295 or go to www.bluerockgolfcourse.com