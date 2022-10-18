Boat Ramp Stormwater Plans Open for Public Review

HYANNIS – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod is making their concepts for stormwater management systems at boat ramps across the region available for public review.

Infrastructure for 20 public ramps has been designed by the organization as a way to capture rainwater and mitigate the impact of runoff, which has the potential to pollute local sources of water like lakes and ponds.

The water collected at sites such as Scargo Lake, Herring River, and Mashpee-Wakeby Pond would later be treated.

A pair of virtual public meetings will provide the opportunity for community members to share their thoughts on the plans. Upper Cape sites will be discussed on Tuesday, November 1, while Mid and Lower Cape areas will be reviewed on Thursday, November 3. Both sessions will run from 2 to 4 p.m.

To learn more, visit the APCC’s website by clicking here.