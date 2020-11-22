Boston-Based Author Writes Children’s Book in Honor of Mayflower 400

PLYMOUTH – Boston author and educator Marian R. Carlson has released “The Adventures of Plimoth Plantation: As Told By the Mayflower Mouse” to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival.

The chapter-book is told through the diary entries of Uncle Sam, a stowaway mouse who charts the progress of the Mayflower’s voyage and the building of the new colony based on both his own observations and sneak peeks taken at the journal entries of the governor of the colony and chronicler of the journey William Bradford.

“It was written for these early readers, either to read to themselves or have a parent or grandparent read aloud to them so they can help celebrate the 400th anniversary and understand it,” said Carlson.

The book also suggests several places to visit around New England, including the Cape Cod Pilgrim Landing Trail and the Mayflower II replica ship.

Carlson is the recipient of the New England Book Award for K-12 and the Parents’ Choice Gold Award for her previous, also historically-inspired work “John Adams: The Voice Heard ‘Round the World.”

She was inspired to write the book after her friend told her about the history of Bradford’s 500-page journal, with its 100-year disappearance, its reappearance in London, and return to Massachusetts.

“We want children to know our wonderful history,” said Carlson.

She said that she aims to educate young readers with the book about the importance of the Mayflower in American history as well as the value in journal-keeping for persevering history.