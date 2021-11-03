Boston Elects Wu, First Woman and Asian American as Mayor

BOSTON (AP) – Boston voters for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor, tapping City Councilor Michelle Wu to serve in the city’s top office.

Boston had previously only elected white men as mayor before Tuesday.

Wu defeated fellow Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. The two Democrats faced off against each other after defeating other mayoral hopefuls in a September preliminary election.

The election of Wu, whose parents immigrated from Taiwan, marks another break from tradition in Boston. Wu grew up in Chicago, moving to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School. Boston typically elects mayors with lifelong Boston roots.

She takes office on November 16.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press