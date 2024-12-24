You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Boston Marathon Bomber Remains On Death Row After Presidential Commutations

Boston Marathon Bomber Remains On Death Row After Presidential Commutations

December 24, 2024

Courtesy of FBI Boston

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row.

One of the three federal inmates who continues to face execution is Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Biden is converting the other punishments to life imprisonment just weeks before Donald Trump, an outspoken proponent of expanding capital punishment, takes office.

Biden said he couldn’t allow a new administration to resume executions, and that the commutations are consistent with a pause on the practice that was put in place by his administration in cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder.

By WILL WEISSERT and DARLENE SUPERVILLE, The Associated Press

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


