Boston Marathon Bomber Remains On Death Row After Presidential Commutations

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row.

One of the three federal inmates who continues to face execution is Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Biden is converting the other punishments to life imprisonment just weeks before Donald Trump, an outspoken proponent of expanding capital punishment, takes office.

Biden said he couldn’t allow a new administration to resume executions, and that the commutations are consistent with a pause on the practice that was put in place by his administration in cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder.

By WILL WEISSERT and DARLENE SUPERVILLE, The Associated Press