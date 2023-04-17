You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Boston Marathon Sweep for Kenya, But Not Favorite Kipchoge

Boston Marathon Sweep for Kenya, But Not Favorite Kipchoge

April 17, 2023

COURTESY: BOSTON ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

BOSTON (AP) — Defending champion Evans Chebet has won the Boston Marathon again.

He surged to the front at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the much-anticipated debut of world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and win in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds.

Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep. She is a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters.

The fastest ever fields in Boston included world record holders, Olympic and Paralympic medalists, winners of major marathons from 27 countries and a dozen Boston Marathon champions.

By JIMMY GOLEN, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 