Boston Marathon Sweep for Kenya, But Not Favorite Kipchoge

BOSTON (AP) — Defending champion Evans Chebet has won the Boston Marathon again.

He surged to the front at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the much-anticipated debut of world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and win in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds.

Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep. She is a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters.

The fastest ever fields in Boston included world record holders, Olympic and Paralympic medalists, winners of major marathons from 27 countries and a dozen Boston Marathon champions.