Boston Skating Club Members Mourned In Deadly DC Air Collision

HYANNIS – Six members of the Boston Skating Club are among those who were killed in the airplane-versus-military helicopter crash in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Former Skating Club member and Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan, who once trained at Tony Kent Arena in Dennis, expressed grief about the loss at a press conference at the Skating Club facility in Norwood on Thursday.

“We’ve been through tragedies before — as Americans, as people — and we are strong. And I guess it’s how we respond to it,” said Kerrigan. “And so my response is to be with people I care about, I love and need. I needed support, so that’s why I’m here.”

The total death toll from the crash between the American Airlines flight from Kansas and the Army chopper was 67, marking the deadliest U.S. air disaster in nearly a quarter-century.

Material from The Associated Press was used for this story.