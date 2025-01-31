You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Boston Skating Club Members Mourned In Deadly DC Air Collision

Boston Skating Club Members Mourned In Deadly DC Air Collision

January 31, 2025

HYANNIS – Six members of the Boston Skating Club are among those who were killed in the airplane-versus-military helicopter crash in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Former Skating Club member and Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan, who once trained at Tony Kent Arena in Dennis, expressed grief about the loss at a press conference at the Skating Club facility in Norwood on Thursday.

“We’ve been through tragedies before — as Americans, as people — and we are strong. And I guess it’s how we respond to it,” said Kerrigan. “And so my response is to be with people I care about, I love and need. I needed support, so that’s why I’m here.”

The total death toll from the crash between the American Airlines flight from Kansas and the Army chopper was 67, marking the deadliest U.S. air disaster in nearly a quarter-century.

Material from The Associated Press was used for this story.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 