You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne And Sandwich High Schools Receive State Funds For Career Training Programs

Bourne And Sandwich High Schools Receive State Funds For Career Training Programs

October 28, 2024

BOURNE/SANDWICH – State officials have announced almost $400,000 in Innovative Career Planning Grant awards to 26 school districts preparing their students for work in high-demand fields, including the Bourne and Sandwich School Districts.

Created as part of the Executive Office of Education’s “Reimagining High School” initiative, the programs foster creative partnerships with employers in high-demand fields, including health care, technology, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and environmental sustainability, offering students a variety of internships, dual-enrollment courses, and hands-on learning.

With these opportunities, students can take vital steps toward pursuing meaningful, lucrative employment while also furthering the state’s ability to combat emerging challenges such as the climate crisis.

Through the grant program, the Bourne School District will receive $15,000, while the Sandwich School District $13,300.

“These grants will provide students with invaluable opportunities to gain real-world skills and work-based learning experiences in fields that are critical to our state’s future,” said Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler. “We are equipping our students with the tools they need to succeed while also addressing the workforce needs of key industries across Massachusetts.”

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 