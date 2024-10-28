Bourne And Sandwich High Schools Receive State Funds For Career Training Programs

BOURNE/SANDWICH – State officials have announced almost $400,000 in Innovative Career Planning Grant awards to 26 school districts preparing their students for work in high-demand fields, including the Bourne and Sandwich School Districts.

Created as part of the Executive Office of Education’s “Reimagining High School” initiative, the programs foster creative partnerships with employers in high-demand fields, including health care, technology, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and environmental sustainability, offering students a variety of internships, dual-enrollment courses, and hands-on learning.

With these opportunities, students can take vital steps toward pursuing meaningful, lucrative employment while also furthering the state’s ability to combat emerging challenges such as the climate crisis.

Through the grant program, the Bourne School District will receive $15,000, while the Sandwich School District $13,300.

“These grants will provide students with invaluable opportunities to gain real-world skills and work-based learning experiences in fields that are critical to our state’s future,” said Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler. “We are equipping our students with the tools they need to succeed while also addressing the workforce needs of key industries across Massachusetts.”