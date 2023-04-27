Bourne Gets State Money for Queen Sewell Pond Cleaning

BOURNE – Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has authorized nearly $185,000 to be issued to Bourne for preservation work at Queen Sewell Pond.

Stormwater treatment will be funded through the grant, which is a part of more than $800,000 offered across the state through the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management.

The money is meant to improve the quality of water within the Buzzards Bay Watershed.

Queen Sewell Pond has been prone to bacteria and nutrient loading, resulting in harmful algae blooms and closures to the beach area. The $183,500 in total for Bourne will also address nine additional stormwater discharges by the pond.

For more details, visit mass.gov.