Bourne High School receives funding for STEM programs

BOURNE – At an event at the Mass Maritime Academy in continuance of Massachusetts STEM Week, state officials announced $5.4 million in grants to expand Innovation Career Pathways programs for high schools, including Bourne High School and Monomoy Regional School District.

The funds will support student development toward high demand industries such as manufacturing, information technology, environmental and life sciences, clean energy, and health care.

Bourne High School offers four innovative career pathways, including an early college pilot held in partnership with the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, and has received funding to plan a fifth.

“At Bourne Public Schools, our district vision – ‘inspired to learn, empowered to explore, and prepared to act’ – is alive and thriving at Bourne High School, where – even as a small, traditional high school – we are reimagining education,” said Bourne Public School Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou.

“In less than five years,” she said, “we have built a dynamic Innovation Career Pathways program that has transformed the high school experience. We believe deeply in the pathway model because it gives every student access to engaging, hands-on learning experiences that connect academic context to meaningful, future-focused opportunities.”

Innovation Career Pathways are now offered in almost one of three high schools in Massachusetts.