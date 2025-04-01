Bourne High School Receives Grants To Expand Tech Offerings

BOURNE – Bourne Public Schools recently secured three separate computer science grants totaling $50,000 to expand the town’s digital education.

The three grants include an Innovation Pathways Planning Grant from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, a Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Grant, and a One8 Grant complementing the PLTW grant.

The Innovation Pathways Planning Grant totals $15,000, paying for program membership and the professional development of two teachers – Bourne High School’s John McIntyre and Barbara Surrette – to expand the number of technical courses from two to four.

Once completed, the curriculum will include PLTW Cybersecurity and PLTW Computer Science Essentials, complementing the existing courses in AP Computer Science Principles and AP Computer Science A.

The $10,000 PLTW grant will help facilitate web hosting and the creation of a CyberRange classroom outfitted with computers, robotics, and other supplies for Computer Science curriculums.

The One8 grant includes $25,000 to be distributed over three years to cover training and hardware augmentation as the course is implemented.

With this technological expansion, the school district hopes to give local students a leg-up in high-demand fields through hands-on experience in programming, data analysis, and emerging technologies.

“At Bourne High School, our educators recognize the importance of equipping our students with the skills and knowledge necessary in the modern workforce,” said Jessee Clements, Curriculum Director at Bourne High School.

“That’s why we are committed to offering robust computer science courses that prepare students for success in college, careers, and beyond.”