BOURNE – The latest $1 million lottery prize winner in the state is a Bourne man.

Andrew Geddis was a winner of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X Payout” instant game.

He chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

Geddis purchased the ticket at Pocasset Market at 303 Barlow Landing. That store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

One $4 million prize and five other $1 million prizes in the game have yet to be claimed.