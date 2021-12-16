Bourne Middle Schooler’s Threat Investigated, No Active Danger to Community

BOURNE – Bourne Public Schools announced Thursday that they, along with the Bourne Police Department, investigated a threat made by a middle school student. They later determined that there was no active danger to the school community.

In a statement, the school district explained that Bourne Middle School officials were notified by police at about 4 a.m. on Thursday of an alleged recording featuring a student. In the video, the student allegedly made a statement “regarding potentially harming others at school.”

The school district and police department investigated the matter, and the school day eventually went on as scheduled.

“I would like to reassure the entire school community that there is no active threat or danger to our school community,” Superintendent Dr. Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou said in the statement.

“We have seen similar incidents throughout the region in recent weeks, and we will continue to take these incidents seriously.”