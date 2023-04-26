Bourne Police Announce Traffic Closures Amid Sagamore Bridge Work

BOURNE – Work on the Sagamore Bridge continues to cause traffic delays, prompting Bourne Police to enact temporary traffic closures.

Adams Street and Westdale Park will only be accessible to local residents. Any drivers trying to cross the bridge via Sandwich Road will be detoured over to the intersection with Ben Abbey Road.

Police said the measures are meant to relieve traffic along Adams Street, notably by the Sandwich Road and Cranberry Highway intersections.

The developments come as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced that progress on the Sagamore Bridge’s maintenance is nearly 75% complete.

Crews have entered the third phase of the project, which includes sidewalk repairs. The sidewalks along the span will be closed to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Planners of the Sagamore Bridge work have anticipated that it will wrap up prior to Memorial Day weekend.