Bourne Police celebrates National Night Out

September 11, 2025

BOURNE – The Bourne Police Department and community partners will host National Night Out on Thursday from 5–7 PM at Buzzards Bay Park.

The annual event fosters stronger relationships between residents and law enforcement through family-friendly activities such as vehicle displays, K-9 demonstrations, music, line dancing, and free food.

According to the department, the event will start with that national anthem and moment of silence for those lives lost on September 11, 2001, followed by a flyover by the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing.

Attendees can also meet local and regional public safety teams.

National Night Out has been celebrated nationwide for over 40 years to promote safer, more connected communities. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


