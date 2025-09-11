Bourne Police celebrates National Night Out

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – The Bourne Police Department and community partners will host National Night Out on Thursday from 5–7 PM at Buzzards Bay Park.

The annual event fosters stronger relationships between residents and law enforcement through family-friendly activities such as vehicle displays, K-9 demonstrations, music, line dancing, and free food.

According to the department, the event will start with that national anthem and moment of silence for those lives lost on September 11, 2001, followed by a flyover by the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing.

Attendees can also meet local and regional public safety teams.

National Night Out has been celebrated nationwide for over 40 years to promote safer, more connected communities.